Joe Biden Ends His NATO Summit Speech with a Whimper (VIDEO)

Remember, Joe Biden skipped the NATO dinner Tuesday night so he could rest up for this big day.

Biden was in bad shape on Wednesday.

He was also invisible to other world leaders.

The world leaders in attendance do not respect Joe Biden.

At one point world leaders reached over Joe Biden’s shoulder to shake Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hand!

Biden delivered a speech at the NATO Summit in Lithuania on Wednesday.

He was a mumbling disaster even though he skipped last night’s banquet dinner so he could get extra rest.

Biden ended his speech with a whimper.

WATCH:

