MORE BIDEN HUMILIATION: World Leaders Reach Over Joe Biden’s Shoulder to Shake Zelensky’s Hand at NATO Summit (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday morning attended the NATO Summit in Lithuania after skipping a major dinner Tuesday night.
Biden was in bad shape on Wednesday.
He was also invisible to other world leaders.
The world leaders in attendance do not respect Joe Biden.
At one point world leaders reached over Joe Biden’s shoulder to shake Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hand!
The ultimate humiliation on the world stage.
The look on Biden’s face says it all.
WATCH:
Look at Biden! 😂 pic.twitter.com/7asWd7Wwgi
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 12, 2023
