Joe Biden Creeps on Italian Prime Minister, Then Starts Rambling, ‘I May be Irish, But I’m Not Stupid’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy in the Oval Office.

There won’t be a joint press conference with Meloni because Joe Biden is too feeble.

Biden, with his cue cards in hand, opened his bilateral meeting by creeping on Meloni.

The 80-year-old pervert leaned forward and held Meloni’s hand and tried to sniff her hair.

Biden began rambling about himself.

“I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid!” Biden said.

He continued to ramble about himself: “I want you to know I’m the only non-Italian named man of the year by the Italian society”