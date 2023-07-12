Joe Biden Battles Teleprompter and Loses at NATO Summit: “Soon NATO will be the 32nd freestanding, have free, 30 free, 32 freestanding members” (VIDEO)

by

So, what is more depressing?

That Joe Biden is an international laughingstock and has destroyed the US on the international stage in a little over two short years? Or the fact that Democrats are so comfortable with their cheating apparatus that they are running this corrupt fool in 2024 and expect him to win in a landslide?

Joe Biden had another rough day in Vilnius, Lithuania at the NATO Summit.

Biden is mostly ignored by the global leaders. He is incapable of holding a conversation at this point.

During his teleprompter speech to reporters Joe Biden tripped over his own tongue again.

Joe Biden: “Soon NATO will be the 32nd freestanding, have free, 30 free, 32 freestanding members!”

You can hear the crowd laugh.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.