Joe Biden Battles Teleprompter and Loses at NATO Summit: “Soon NATO will be the 32nd freestanding, have free, 30 free, 32 freestanding members” (VIDEO)

So, what is more depressing?

That Joe Biden is an international laughingstock and has destroyed the US on the international stage in a little over two short years? Or the fact that Democrats are so comfortable with their cheating apparatus that they are running this corrupt fool in 2024 and expect him to win in a landslide?

Joe Biden had another rough day in Vilnius, Lithuania at the NATO Summit.

Biden is mostly ignored by the global leaders. He is incapable of holding a conversation at this point.

During his teleprompter speech to reporters Joe Biden tripped over his own tongue again.

Joe Biden: “Soon NATO will be the 32nd freestanding, have free, 30 free, 32 freestanding members!”

You can hear the crowd laugh.