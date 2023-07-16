Jake Sullivan Blames Trump After Biden Admits the US Gave Cluster Bombs to Ukraine “Because the US is Low on Other Ammunition” (VIDEO)

Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan blamed Trump after Joe Biden admitted on national television that the US gave cluster bombs to Ukraine “because the US is low on other ammunition.”

Recall, Joe Biden revealed sensitive military information during a recent interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.

Joe Biden mentioned that the United States was running low on military ammunition.

“The Ukrainians are running out of ammunition… the 155-millimeter weapons,” said Biden when asked why he is sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

“This is a war relating to munitions. And [Ukraine] is running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it. And so what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to not permanently, but to allow for in this transition period where we had more 155 weapons… these shells for Ukrainians to provide them with something as a very low DUD rate,” said Biden.

"It took me a while to be convinced to do it," President Biden tells @FareedZakaria about his decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine as its ammunition supply runs low. pic.twitter.com/eQNyYSHn1h — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 7, 2023

Jake Sullivan blamed Trump during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“Biden said recently that the US gave cluster bombs to Ukraine in part because the US is low on other ammunition to give to Ukrainians. That’s a pretty shocking admission,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said to Jake Sullivan. “Is it acceptable to the Biden Administration that the US is low on ammunition? And what are you going to do about it?”

Jake Sullivan blamed Trump.

