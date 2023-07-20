“I’ve Never Heard of Mr. Boles” – Robert Kennedy Jr. SHREDS Democrat Leader After She Lies About His Alleged Ties to GOP Donor (VIDEO)

The House Judiciary subcommittee on Weaponization of Government held a hearing today on government censorship and the First Amendment in Washington DC.

The hearing examined the federal government’s role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case, and Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was the star witness on the panel today.

WITNESSES:

** Robert F. Kennedy Jr., attorney

** Emma-Jo Morris, journalist at Breitbart News

** D. John Sauer, Special Assistant Attorney General, Louisiana Department of Justice

** Ms. Wiley – Democrat witness for censorship

During the hearing ranking member Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) got in a verbal fight with Kennedy early on which did not end well for her.

The Gateway Pundit reported on that earlier.

But Stacey Plaskett was not finished. Towards the end of the hearing Plaskett accused Robert F. Kennedy of being associated with Jason Boles, a Republican donor, who she claims is raising money for Robert Kennedy, Jr.

When she was finished Robert Kennedy asked if he could respond. Then he said this…