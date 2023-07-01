THOUSANDS Line Up in South Carolina to See President Trump 5 HOURS Before Today’s Rally in 84 Degree Heat! (Video)

THOUSANDS of Trump supporters are lined up to see President Trump today in Pickens, South Carolina. The rally does not start until

Pickens has a population of 3,126 according to the latest census. TENS OF THOUSANDS are expected to attend the rally today.

RAV TV host Don Neuen told The Gateway Pundit this morning that around 10,000 supporters are already in town for the rally!

The temperature is around 84 degrees this morning and is expected to hit 92 degrees today.

DC Draino posted video from Pickens earlier this morning. The crowd is already huge!

Thousands of Trump supporters waiting in line for his South Carolina rally today and it’s only 8:30 AM The rally doesn’t start for another 4.5 hours Wow pic.twitter.com/OdEEORWbt5 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 1, 2023

More video.