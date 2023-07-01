THOUSANDS Line Up in South Carolina to See President Trump 5 HOURS Before Today’s Rally in 84 Degree Heat! (Video)

by

THOUSANDS of Trump supporters are lined up to see President Trump today in Pickens, South Carolina. The rally does not start until

Pickens has a population of 3,126 according to the latest census. TENS OF THOUSANDS are expected to attend the rally today.

RAV TV host Don Neuen told The Gateway Pundit this morning that around 10,000 supporters are already in town for the rally!

The temperature is around 84 degrees this morning and is expected to hit 92 degrees today.

DC Draino posted video from Pickens earlier this morning. The crowd is already huge!

More video.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.