Hunter Biden Legal Team Responds to Allegations of Impersonating Republican Attorney to Court Clerk, Claims It was ‘Misunderstanding’-  “There Was No Misrepresentation”

Attorneys for Hunter Biden have responded to allegations of deceiving a court clerk to remove certain documents from a court docket, claiming it was a simple “misunderstanding.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Hunter Biden’s legal team is facing possible sanctions after they lied about their identity to have the testimony of IRS whistleblowers removed from the docket in Hunter’s tax fraud case.

Hunter’s lawyer called the courthouse clerk PRETENDING to work for GOP lawyer Ted Kittila and told the clerk they didn’t really mean to file all the whistleblower stuff.

Hunter Biden’s plea deal is now in jeopardy after his attorneys tried to pull a fast one on the judge today. On the eve of his day in court, Hunter’s lawyers called the courthouse clerk PRETENDING to be a Republican attorney and told the clerk: our bad, we didn’t really mean to… pic.twitter.com/Ce0Oa0PdqL — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 26, 2023

Judge Maryellen Noreika had demanded an explanation from Biden’s lawyers by 9 pm ET Tuesday night. This controversy arises on the eve of Hunter Biden’s plea of guilty to misdemeanor tax charges on Wednesday, while he is expected to avoid jail time on a separate gun charge.

A member of Biden’s legal team misrepresented herself when asking for amicus materials to be removed. According to reports, she called the clerk and requested that the information be sealed due to its sensitive nature, including grand jury, taxpayer, and social security details.

An order from Judge Noreika read, “The Court has discussed the matter with the relevant individuals in the Clerk’s Office and has been informed that the caller, Ms. Jessica Bengels, represented that she worked with Mr. Kittila and requested the amicus materials be taken down.”

The order continued to express concern that the caller might have “misrepresented her identity and who she worked for in an attempt to improperly convince the clerk’s office to remove the amicus materials from the docket.”

However, the attorneys for Biden issued a statement on Tuesday night to respond to the allegations, stating, “The matter under consideration appears to stem from an unfortunate and unintentional miscommunication between a staff member at our firm and employees of the Court.”

Further, they stated, “We have no idea how the misunderstanding occurred, but our understanding is there was no misrepresentation.”

The lawyers also stated that their Director of Litigation Services, the person who made the call, had properly identified her affiliation with Latham & Watkins LLP to the ECF Clerk.

“We hope this letter and the attached declaration dispels any suggestion that undersigned counsel or our staff would ever intentionally misrepresent or mislead the Court with respect to any matter.”

