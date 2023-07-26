DEVELOPING: Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Face Sanctions After Being Accused of Lying in Tax Case – Legal Team Has Until 9 PM Tonight to Respond!

by

Hunter Biden’s lawyers are facing possible sanctions after being accused of lying to the clerk in Hunter’s tax fraud case.

Someone from Hunter’s legal team called the Delaware clerk and lied about their identity to remove testimony from the IRS whistleblowers from the court docket.

Judge Maryellen Noreika gave Hunter Biden’s lawyers until 9 pm ET Tuesday night to explain themselves.

Hunter will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges on Wednesday and is expected to avoid jail time on a separate gun charge.

Hunter Biden will likely be sentenced at a later date.

Fox News reported:

The judge presiding over the Hunter Biden case threatened Biden’s legal team with sanctions over allegations about lying in his criminal case.

Hunter Biden’s legal team is accused of misrepresenting themselves to get information about IRS whistleblowers removed from the docket. Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika gave Biden’s legal time until 9 p.m. on Tuesday to explain their side.

A lawyer from Hunter’s legal team is accused of misrepresenting who she was when asking to remove amicus materials. They allegedly called to ask the clerk to have the information sealed.

“The Court has discussed the matter with the relevant individuals in the Clerk’s Office and has been informed that the caller, Ms. Jessica Bengels, represented that she worked with Mr. Kittila and requested the amicus materials be taken down because they contained sensitive grand jury, taxpayer and social security information,” the order read.

“It appears that the caller misrepresented her identity and who she worked for in an attempt to improperly convince the clerk’s office to remove the amicus materials from the docket,” the judge added.

“The Court will temporarily place the document under seal until close of business on July 26, 2023 to afford Defendant the opportunity to try to make the requisite showing,” the order read.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.