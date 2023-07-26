DEVELOPING: Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Face Sanctions After Being Accused of Lying in Tax Case – Legal Team Has Until 9 PM Tonight to Respond!

Hunter Biden’s lawyers are facing possible sanctions after being accused of lying to the clerk in Hunter’s tax fraud case.
Someone from Hunter’s legal team called the Delaware clerk and lied about their identity to remove testimony from the IRS whistleblowers from the court docket.
An attorney for Hunter Biden – Jessica Bengels with Latham Watkins – lied about who she worked for (alleging she was with Amicus) to get documents taken off the docket.
Here is the clerk's email documenting what occurred. pic.twitter.com/ExTAolc9X8
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 26, 2023
Judge Maryellen Noreika gave Hunter Biden’s lawyers until 9 pm ET Tuesday night to explain themselves.
Hunter will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges on Wednesday and is expected to avoid jail time on a separate gun charge.
Hunter Biden will likely be sentenced at a later date.
Fox News reported:
The judge presiding over the Hunter Biden case threatened Biden’s legal team with sanctions over allegations about lying in his criminal case.
Hunter Biden’s legal team is accused of misrepresenting themselves to get information about IRS whistleblowers removed from the docket. Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika gave Biden’s legal time until 9 p.m. on Tuesday to explain their side.
A lawyer from Hunter’s legal team is accused of misrepresenting who she was when asking to remove amicus materials. They allegedly called to ask the clerk to have the information sealed.
“The Court has discussed the matter with the relevant individuals in the Clerk’s Office and has been informed that the caller, Ms. Jessica Bengels, represented that she worked with Mr. Kittila and requested the amicus materials be taken down because they contained sensitive grand jury, taxpayer and social security information,” the order read.
“It appears that the caller misrepresented her identity and who she worked for in an attempt to improperly convince the clerk’s office to remove the amicus materials from the docket,” the judge added.
“The Court will temporarily place the document under seal until close of business on July 26, 2023 to afford Defendant the opportunity to try to make the requisite showing,” the order read.