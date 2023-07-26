DEVELOPING: Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Face Sanctions After Being Accused of Lying in Tax Case – Legal Team Has Until 9 PM Tonight to Respond!

Hunter Biden’s lawyers are facing possible sanctions after being accused of lying to the clerk in Hunter’s tax fraud case.

Someone from Hunter’s legal team called the Delaware clerk and lied about their identity to remove testimony from the IRS whistleblowers from the court docket.

An attorney for Hunter Biden – Jessica Bengels with Latham Watkins – lied about who she worked for (alleging she was with Amicus) to get documents taken off the docket. Here is the clerk's email documenting what occurred. pic.twitter.com/ExTAolc9X8 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 26, 2023

Judge Maryellen Noreika gave Hunter Biden’s lawyers until 9 pm ET Tuesday night to explain themselves.

Hunter will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges on Wednesday and is expected to avoid jail time on a separate gun charge.

Hunter Biden will likely be sentenced at a later date.

