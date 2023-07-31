Hunter Biden Associate Devon Archer Arrives for Congressional Hearing Despite Intimidation from Biden’s DOJ – Ignores Questions from Reporters (Video)

There were concerns that Devon Archer would not show up to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday following the DOJ’s intimidation stunt on Saturday.
Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate, is set to appear before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.
Archer is reportedly preparing to tell lawmakers that President Biden met with dozens of Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.
The hearing is not currently listed on the House Oversight Calendar.
Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) issued a subpoena in June for Archer to appear for a deposition as part of the committee’s investigation into the Biden family’s finances.
But Devon Archer arrived around 10:20, late for his deposition with congressional investigators.
Archer did not speak with reporters on his way into court.
Via FOX News.