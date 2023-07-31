In response to Saturday’s request by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Devon Archer to report to prison, Rep. Matt Gaetz is demanding lawmakers return to Washington, D.C. He is calling for immediate emergency hearings concerning alleged Department of Justice (DOJ) interference with Congressional Oversight.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York had asked Judge Ronnie Abrams to schedule a reporting date for Devon Archer, following a decision by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold his one-year sentence.

Archer was found guilty of two felony charges in his involvement in a scheme to defraud the Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

Assistant U.S. attorney Negar Tekeei revealed in a one-page letter that the prosecutors had previously asked Matthew Schwartz, Archer’s attorney, to suggest a reporting date. However, Schwartz deemed this as “premature,” citing Archer’s contemplation of additional appeals and concerns about an “error” in the sentencing process.

Five members of the House Judiciary Committee — Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Mike Johnson (R-LA), Chip Roy (R-TX), Harriet Hageman (R-WY), and Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) — are calling for immediate emergency hearings on the DOJ’s alleged interference with Congressional Oversight.

They have expressed readiness to return to Washington to hold the DOJ accountable for obstruction of a congressional investigation.

Gaetz took to Twitter stating, “If Devin Archer isn’t in the witness chair Monday, we better haul every SOB at the DOJ before congress EVERY DAY to make them pay for this…Archer is in that chair or Garland is. Yield me the time and let me ask the questions. I’ll handle it from there.”

The DOJ is now actively committing the crime of obstructing a congressional investigation. @SpeakerMcCarthy @RepJamesComer @Jim_Jordan If Devin Archer isn’t in the witness chair Monday, we better haul every SOB at the DOJ before congress EVERY DAY to make them pay for this.… https://t.co/iL9RLBgHlf — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 30, 2023

Reps. Mike Johnson promptly backed Gaetz’s call stating, I will join you back on the Hill, Rep. Matt Gaetz!

I will join you back on the Hill, @RepMattGaetz! — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) July 30, 2023

Rep. Chip Roy also agreed with Gaetz’s sentiment.

“1) Agree. 2) I will be available as well. 3) In addition to hearings and pressure to comply – will we use the power of the purse for this come 9/30? Will we do the same with Mayorkas? #StopFundingLawlessness,” Rep. Roy wrote.

1) Agree. 2) I will be available as well. 3) In addition to hearings and pressure to comply – will we use the power of the purse for this come 9/30? Will we do the same with Mayorkas? #StopFundingLawlessness https://t.co/5cuTQhLy4y — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 30, 2023

Rep. Harriet Hageman also expressed her willingness to join them, despite initial plans to visit constituents in Wyoming.

“Make that four. While I plan to be in Wyoming visiting constituents- this is imperative and warrants immediate action. I will also join,” she wrote.

Make that four. While I plan to be in Wyoming visiting constituents- this is imperative and warrants immediate action. I will also join. @mattgaetz @RepMikeJohnson @chiproytx https://t.co/PINrmfOYco — Rep. Harriet Hageman (@RepHageman) July 30, 2023

Rep. Bishop also responded affirmatively to Gaetz’s call.

“I think you need five. Count me in. Subpoenas should fly tomorrow,” Bishop wrote.