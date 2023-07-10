HE’S SHOT: A Confused Joe Biden Arrives in Lithuania for NATO Summit (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is completely shot.

Biden arrived in London late Sunday evening to meet with King Charles III and host a NATO Summit in Lithuania.

He looked like a feeble old man shuffling across the tarmac.

80-year-old Joe Biden was visibly struggling to walk with King Charles at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Biden was limping and shuffling along.

A visibly frustrated King Charles had to tell Joe Biden where to go.

Bewildered Biden escorted across the lawn by King Charles pic.twitter.com/lG4iZBqDop — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 10, 2023

After touring Windsor Castle, Joe Biden headed over to Lithuania for a NATO Summit.

Biden looked like a confused mess as soon as he arrived in Lithuania.

WATCH: