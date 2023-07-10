Joe Biden Meets with King Charles at Windsor Castle – Can Barely Walk

by

On Monday Joe Biden met with King Charles at Windsor Castle. Joe Biden was visibly struggling to walk with Charles.

The fake news media continues to push the joke that Joe Biden is in charge of the United States.

This is the biggest fraud ever perpetrated on the American people.

This comes after Joe Biden was spotted shuffling through the sand on the Rehoboth beach in Delaware on Saturday — and nobody cared.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

