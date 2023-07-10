Joe Biden Meets with King Charles at Windsor Castle – Can Barely Walk

On Monday Joe Biden met with King Charles at Windsor Castle. Joe Biden was visibly struggling to walk with Charles.

The fake news media continues to push the joke that Joe Biden is in charge of the United States.

This is the biggest fraud ever perpetrated on the American people.

Biden meets with King Charles at Windsor Castle pic.twitter.com/N0CDLtG4B5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

This comes after Joe Biden was spotted shuffling through the sand on the Rehoboth beach in Delaware on Saturday — and nobody cared.