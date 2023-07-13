HE DID IT AGAIN! Joe Biden Stumbles as He Uses Shorter Staircase to Board Air Force One (VIDEO)

He did it again!

Joe Biden stumbled as he boarded Air Force One en route to the United States after a stop in Finland.

Biden used the shorter staircase to board Air Force One and he still stumbled!

WATCH:

Biden stumbles for a second as he boards Air Force One pic.twitter.com/pzG5V0UD3e — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 13, 2023

Biden has been using the smaller stairs to board Air Force One because he is falling down all over the place.







According to MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, Biden stumbled on Thursday because his staffers aren’t helping him enough.

It has nothing to do with the fact that Joe Biden is 80 years old and suffering from dementia.

Biden just needs better staffers!

Biden has been a total disaster all week during his trip overseas to participate in the NATO Summit.





Biden is in such bad shape that he will likely disappear from the public for several days after he returns to the White House.