“It Makes Me Mad!” – MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski SCOLDS Biden Staffers for Making Him Look Old and Feeble (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski scolded Biden’s staffers for making the 80-year-old look feeble and confused during his trip to Europe.

Biden has been a total disaster all week during his trip overseas to participate in the NATO Summit.

Joe Biden frustrated King Charles III during his visit to Windsor Castle earlier this week.

King Charles III, left, and President Joe Biden, right, inspect the Honor Guard after Biden arrives at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Biden was a confused mess in Lithuania at the NATO Summit.


Mika Brzezinski lashed out at Biden’s staffers for failing to make their 80-year-old boss look spry.

“Do a better job because you can’t have these video images of the president tripping or the president like going to wrong way…his age is going to be a factor… It makes me mad!” Brzezinski said.

“If you are managing a president’s schedule & you’re managing a president getting on & off stage, getting on & off planes, and yes, he’s 80. You need to be there for him. You need to make a pathway and you better make sure he doesn’t fall on a sandbag. These are things that are going to hurt him played on a loop,” she said.

“Let him do his job, his speeches, let him work on policy, his connections in Congress — unlike any president we have seen since, I don’t know, Clinton. But my God! Make sure, you’re his Secret Service, you’re his staff, make sure you’re there and telling him what’s next,” she said.

WATCH:

Thanks for sharing!
