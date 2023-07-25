Funnel Cloud Spins Over Capitol as McCarthy Floats Impeachment Inquiry of Joe Biden

A funnel cloud was spotted over the US Capitol building on Tuesday as Speaker McCarthy floated an impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden.

McCarthy floated impeachment Monday night during an appearance on Fox News after it was reported Hunter Biden’s former business associate will testify on Joe Biden’s corruption.

Hunter Biden’s former associate and convicted felon, Devon Archer, is reportedly cooperating with Republican lawmakers and will testify this week on the $10 million Ukraine-Biden bribe.

According to New York Post reporter Miranda Devine, Devon Archer is going to sing like a canary and tell Congress that Hunter Biden put his dad, then-VP Joe Biden on speakerphone into meetings with his foreign business associates at least two dozen times.

“This is rising to level of impeachment inquiry…something we haven’t seen since Richard Nixon, used the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congressional oversight,” McCarthy said of Biden’s crimes.

The House of Representatives is set to go on a six-week recess this week so the impeachment inquiry won’t begin until the fall.

🚨 BREAKING: Speaker McCarthy on Joe Biden: “This is rising to level of impeachment inquiry…something we haven't seen since Richard Nixon, used the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congressional oversight.” pic.twitter.com/1Y1oD5bhTd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 25, 2023

Meanwhile, a funnel cloud spun over the Capitol on Tuesday as the House prepared to launch an impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden.

A meteorologist said the funnel cloud was not tornadic.

WOW! Funnel cloud over the U.S. Capitol. Rest assured this is NOT tornadic — just a happy accident. https://t.co/vvpWDrWXYH — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) July 25, 2023

A photo of a dramatic lightning strike was captured next to the Capitol as thunderstorms moved through Washington.