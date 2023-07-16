Former CIA Moscow Chief, By His Remarks, Shows Why The CIA Is Feckless

My first and only contact with Rolf Mowatt-Larssen, who served as the CIA’s Chief of Station circa 2000, was at a conference hosted by my former CIA classmate, Valerie Plame, five years ago. Rolf is a very pleasant, soft-spoken man, but is blinded by an old Cold War view of the world and cannot see Russia straight.

In Rolf’s world, Putin is bad. Very, very bad. And the United States? Clean as the driven snow on the Artic Tundra. He perpetuates the myth that Putin is weak and in trouble. Rolf also makes the ridiculous claim that the U.S. deployment of cluster bombs is a reaction to Russia’s use of increasingly lethal weapons. He is not a stupid person. Yet he ignores the fact that the United States and its NATO partners are the one deploying more sophisticated, lethal weapons. Who sent the HIMARS? Who sent the M777s? Who sent the Storm Shadow?

I was shocked by Rolf’s cavalier dismissal of the West coming up short in its ability to supply 155 mm shells and effective air defense systems. The much ballyhooed Patriot system has been a complete bust. But that does not faze Rolf. He just rambles on about the West needing to show resolve and commitment. In fact he asserts that it is very possible that Russia will be defeated by Ukraine. We got to find out what mind altering substances he has been ingesting. That is the only explanation I can come up with to explain the nonsense spilling from his lips.

A cautionary warning — please do not have any hard object at hand, like a baseball or a rock, as you watch this video because you will be tempted to hurl it at your screen in outrage over his so-called “analysis.”

I posted this in its entirety in order for you to appreciate that I am not taking any of his comments out of context. Officers like Rolf explain why the CIA is acquiring a reputation for being inept.