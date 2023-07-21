Fake News in Action: Mainstream Media Devotes “ZERO” SECONDS to Joe Biden’s Multi-Million Dollar Bribery Scandal – 527 MINUTES to Trump’s Garbage Indictments

On Friday Maria Bartiromo discussed the media reaction to the bombshell report on Joe Biden’s multi-million dollar bribery scandal with Ukrainian officials in exchange for pressuring the president to fire Lead Prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

Hunter and Joe Biden demanded $5 million each in exchange for forcing the Ukrainian leader to fire Shokin who was investigating Burisma Energy Company and Hunter Biden’s position at the company.

Maria Bartiromo mentioned the Media Research Center’s report on her FBN show Mornings with Maria.

The major networks devoted “Zero seconds” on the Biden bribery allegations. ABC “News” simply skipped the IRS whistleblower hearing because it didn’t fit their narrative.

We can’t say this enough – NEVER trust the mainstream media.

Maria Bartiromo: “Let’s just call it out. Mainstream media is just complicit in all of this. ABC News completely ignoring this explosive whistleblower blower hearing. According to Grabien transcripts on Wednesday’s World News Tonight and on Good Morning America, both ignoring the hearing altogether. No time whatsoever. In fact, the Media Research Center reporting that over the course of nearly 40 days, ABC, CBS, NBC News spent 527 minutes covering the Trump indictment and 0 seconds on the Biden bribery allegations. Congressman. How hard is it for you to seek truth, report truth, when you don’t have a media willing to search for the truth and follow?

