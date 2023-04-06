BREAKING! JANUARY 6TH INFILTRATION FROM HOMELAND SECURITY?! Proud Boys Defense Attorney Says 19 DHS Undercover Informants/Agents Infiltrated on January 6th!

Written by Guest Writer Shawn Bradley Witzemann of Condemned USA

While attorneys debate the matter of what constitutes “conspiracy” on day 51 of the Proud Boys’ trial, new information uncovered by CondemnedUSA, raises a multitude of questions about the full extent of government operations at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

According to a motion by Proud Boys Defense Attorney Roger Roots:

“(Defendant) Pezzola has become aware that the largest numbers of undercover CHSs on Jan. 6 belonged to agencies other than FBI. At least two law enforcement agencies each outnumbered the FBI in terms of running undercover agents, informants, and CHSs on Jan. 6. First, the DC Metro Police had at least 13 undercover plain-clothes agents among the Proud Boys and other patriots on Jan. 6. Next, there appear to have been some 19 CHSs on Jan. 6 belonging to an agency called HIS (Homeland Security Investigations). When added to the 8 FBI CHSs now acknowledged by the prosecutors, this means that there were at least forty (40) undercover informants or agents doing surveillance among defendants on January 6.”

Please see two pages from the motion here:

Although it is now understood that the FBI had multiple agents and assets on the ground that day, the government has so far avoided any meaningful disclosure of what high-level, confidential sources within the intelligence community have described as “multiple agencies and operations” that were active on January 6th.

In fact, it now seems likely that the government has intentionally concealed this information through cleverly worded language — limiting disclosure as much as possible — obfuscating the true scale and scope of their involvement.

In a new filing, prepared based on work done by CondemnedUSA, defendant Dominic Pezzola seeks to compel the government to reveal “all informants, undercover operatives and other Confidential Human Sources (CHSs) relating to the events of January 6.”

The filing explains how the government “first admitted there was one CHS embedded among the Proud Boys on Jan. 6. Then there were two; then there were three. Then the government stipulated on April 4 that there were 8 FBI CHSs among the Proud Boys.” As the number of identified agencies and operatives has grown to include the 13 members of the DC Metro Police Department, court records from another case suggest that the Department of Homeland Security likely had numerous CHS’s on the ground as well.

As was reported by The Florida Phoenix, former Army Green Beret Jeremy Brown recorded a twenty-minute conversation on December 9, 2020, with Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents Brett Lindsey and Paul Ura as they attempted to recruit him as a Confidential Human Source ahead of January 6th. During that conversation, Special Agents indicated that they were working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and that they would be making an additional 19 stops that day — presumably to make contact with other would-be sources.

Disturbingly, it appears to many concerned parties that the Department of Justice may have retaliated against Brown for exposing the agents by charging him with multiple crimes of which he has since been convicted.

In consideration of documented evidence, Pezzola and his legal team now suspect that the “largest numbers of undercover CHS’s belonged to agencies other than the FBI.” As the Motion to Compel explains, “When added to the 8 FBI CHSs now acknowledged by the prosecutors, this means that there were at least 40 undercover informants or agents doing surveillance among defendants on January 6.”

“The question I have is this- if former Capitol Police Chief Sound swore that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies told him there were no serious threats on January 6th, then why did Homeland Security have infiltrators in the crowd spying on American citizens?” asked Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution.

According to Chief Sund’s resignation letter to Nancy Pelosi:

“On Tuesday, January 5, I hosted a virtual meeting with my Executive Team, all three principals of the Capitol Police Board, and a dozen of the top law enforcement and military officials from D.C., including the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, and the National Guard. During the meeting, no entity, including the FBI, provided any intelligence indicating that there would be a coordinated violent attack on the United States Capitol by thousands of well- equipped armed insurrectionists. At no time did the Department of Homeland Security issue a threat advisory bulletin in reference to violent extremists planning a coordinated, violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. In fact, all present at the meeting indicated that there was no new intelligence to report for January 6th.” Trending: Classless Stormy Daniels Makes Vile Statement In Response to Trump Arraignment

“They all lied to Chief Sund, according to his account,” said Ryan. “You can ask yourself- why they would dupe the Chief of Capitol Police to ensure no additional security like National Guard was present?”

While the government continues to stonewall independent investigation, legitimate questions are being asked about what role private contractors may have played, hidden through carefully crafted non-disclosure agreements and other tools utilized by intelligence agencies like CIA and NSA.

In fact, sources tell CondemnedUSA that known foreign operatives were embedded within the crowd, but their identities continue to be withheld from the public due to “national security concerns”.

Unfortunately for those who wish to know the truth, once cordial and productive communication between Proud Boys’ defense counsel and the government has gone nearly silent after questions were asked regarding the many contributing agencies of the Joint Terrorism Task Forces. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the government has reportedly indicated to Pezzola’s counsel that they aren’t required to provide any information about the various member agencies — let alone what roles they may have had on January 6th.

CondemnedUSA Founder Treniss Evans says he “wants to go further toward uncovering the truth” but the government’s “lack of communication”, paired with “endless resources to hide information from the public” is making that task much more difficult than it should be.

“We aren’t looking to make accusations,” Evans explained, “but we do want to deliver facts to the J6 defendant’s legal teams and the American people as well.”

