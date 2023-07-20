LIVESREAM VIDEO: ** FIREWORKS** at Judiciary Hearing with Robert Kennedy Jr – Unhinged, Irate Democrats Lash Out to Protect Censorship of Americans

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government will hold a hearing on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The hearing will examine the federal government’s role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case, and Big Tech’s collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech.

WITNESSES:

** Robert F. Kennedy Jr., attorney

** Emma-Jo Morris, journalist at Breitbart News

** D. John Sauer, Special Assistant Attorney General, Louisiana Department of Justice

FYI –

** John Sauer has represented The Gateway Pundit in two prominent First Amendment lawsuits.

** Robert Kennedy Jr. and The Gateway Pundit filed a separate lawsuit with several plaintiffs in another First Amendment case.

The Democrats are in freak-out mode.

They demand Americans be kept in the dark on government corruption by the deep state apparatchik..

Here is the live-stream video: