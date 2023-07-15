ELECTION INTERFERENCE: Biden DOJ Seeks December Trial Date in Classified Docs Case – On Eve of Iowa Republican Caucuses

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department is seeking a December 11 trial date in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

This is brazen election interference.

If Judge Aileen grants the DOJ’s request, the trial date will begin just weeks before the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses.

The Iowa Caucuses are starting earlier this election cycle and will take place on January 15, 2024.

Judge Cannon set the trial date for August 14 but Trump’s lawyers asked to indefinitely postpone the trial.

Justice Department lawyers on Thursday filed a motion pushing back on Trump’s legal team and asked the Judge to proceed with jury selection on December 11, 2023.

Joe Biden can’t win the 2024 election against Trump so he sent his Justice Department lawyers after Trump to shut him down and jail him.

CBS News reported:

The Justice Department asked a Florida federal judge Thursday to disregard former President Donald Trump’s request for an indefinite delay in the federal criminal case over his handling of sensitive government records. “There is no basis in law or fact for proceeding in such an indeterminate and open-ended fashion, and the Defendants provide none,” special counsel Jack Smith argued in his filing. In an 11-page motion filed in Florida Thursday, Smith pushed back on a claim by Trump’s attorneys that going to trial during the 2024 presidential election would risk the viability of a fair jury selection process. Prosecutors said there was “no reason to credit the claim,” arguing that “the Government readily acknowledges that jury selection here may merit additional protocols (such as a questionnaire) and may be more time-consuming than in other cases, but those are reasons to start the process sooner rather than later.”