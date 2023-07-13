Not Once But Thrice: Drugs Discovered Three Times at Biden’s White House Since 2022, Boebert Reveals After Secret Service Briefing

In a not a so-surprising revelation following a Secret Service briefing on Thursday, Republican Representative Lauren Boebert announced that cocaine discovered at the White House on July 2 was not the first incident of drugs found at Biden’s White House, citing two other instances within the last year.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Secret Service had announced the conclusion of its investigation into the recent cocaine discovery at the White House. Despite having narrowed down a list of 500 potential individuals, no suspects have been officially identified.

Interestingly, the investigation has ended without administering drug tests to these individuals, a decision that has sparked further controversy and calls for transparency.

According to the Secret Service statement, “There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area. Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered.”

On Thursday, Lauren Boebert, a member of the House Oversight Committee, attended the briefing “to get answers from the Secret Service about the bag of cocaine found at the White House near the Oval Office.”

Headed to get answers from the Secret Service about the bag of cocaine found at the White House near the Oval Office. It’s outrageous with the surveillance at the White House that this administration still hasn’t disclosed the identity of the cocaine culprit. More soon! pic.twitter.com/3PM5nb0DJj — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 13, 2023

The Colorado lawmaker accused the current administration of covering up for the “Biden crime family.”

“I was informed in this morning’s SCIF meeting that the Cocaine Culprit investigation will be terminated with more than 500 potential perpetrators remaining. We cannot allow this to happen. The American people deserve to know who smuggled cocaine into the White House!” Boebert wrote following the briefing.

According to Just the News, Boebert claimed that this wasn’t the first drug discovery on White House grounds in recent times. She cited two other instances from the past year in which marijuana was found, a fact that she argued was not adequately reported or addressed.

“This is the third time that drugs have been found on the White House property since 2022, and we did not even hear about the marijuana,” Boebert said.

“I certainly did not hear about the marijuana that was found in 2022, two times, and now there’s cocaine on the property. So everything they do is to move along to the next story. They know there will be another Biden crime crisis.”

These recent revelations and the closure of the investigation without identifying a suspect have further proved the corruption under the Biden regime.