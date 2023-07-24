Dr. Robert Epstein on Google’s Manipulation of Elections and Children and How to Stop Them

Dr. Robert Epstein is a Harvard PhD, a professor, and journalist, and the Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology in California. Dr. Epstein has been critical of Google’s use of “ephemeral experiences”, which are exposures to short-lived content that impacts people and then disappears, leaving no trace. The Gateway Pundit previously covered some of his research and findings. He also joined Mark Levin back in 2019 to blow the whistle on Google and Big Tech’s involvement.

Dr. Epstein, a Biden voter in 2020, published an overview of his team’s work at the GateStone Institute during the 2020 and 2022 Elections, as well as the potential threat to the 2024 Election. Dr. Epstein writes:

The GOP currently has a slim 10-seat majority in the House of Representatives. Without Google’s interference in 2022, it would likely now have a majority of more than three times that size .

If Google had not interfered in the 2022 midterm elections, the GOP would likely have ended up with a Senate majority of at least two seats . If, in 2024, 158 million people cast ballots, as they did in 2020, it means Google could likely shift the votes of between 6.4 and 25.5 million people, thereby easily controlling the outcome of any election in which the projected win margin is less than 4%. No laws or regulations are in place to stop them, but our monitoring can.

Dr. Epstein claims that these manipulations are made possible through some techniques they’ve discovered: the Search Engine Manipulation Effect, the Answer Bot Effect, Targeted Messaging Effect, and others. These methods, he claims, can shift between 20% and 80% of undecided voters after just one manipulation. And the manipulations can be repeated numerous times from Google.

Based on the massive data Google obtains from users, “Google also knows exactly who is vulnerable to these manipulations – who is still undecided before Election Day, for example – so they can target and bombard just the right people on a massive scale 24 hours a day.” These manipulations produce shifts of 40% or more amongst undecided voters without their knowledge that they are being manipulated.

Congress’s involvement has garnered some success in thwarting these attempts by Google. According to the report:

On November 5, 2020, three U.S. Senators sent a strong warning letter to the CEO of Google expressing concern about the extreme political bias our monitoring system had detected in the days leading up to the presidential election – bias sufficient to have shifted at least 6 million votes to Joe Biden. As a result, Google immediately shut down its election manipulations in the two upcoming Senate runoff elections in Georgia. We were monitoring Google content through the computers of a politically-balanced group of more than 1,000 registered voters in that state. Go-vote reminders ceased, and so did bias in Google search results.

Much of the evidence and “ephemeral experiences” that Dr. Epstein has observed through their network of 9,838 politically-balanced registered voters in all 50 states. To date, they claim to have preserved over 25 million “ephemeral experiences” on Google and other platforms. Normally, this content disappears without a trace, in real time, if not preserved when its first experienced.

Dr. Epstein has also recruited children and teens (with their parents permission) to monitor the influence by Google and other Big Tech platforms towards the indoctrination

There are currently no laws or regulations to stop them, according to their report. Dr. Epstein hopes to create a portal where citizens can monitor influence operations from Big Tech based on the data they accumulate. To support Dr. Robert Epstein and his team in the “Digital Shield” project, you can donate here.

Note: these are not based on data but merely a representation of the portal they intend to create: