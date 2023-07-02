Joe Biden Disowns His Beautiful 4-Year-Old Granddaughter: White House Aides Told Joe Biden Has Six, Not Seven, Grandchildren

Joe Biden has completely disowned his 4-year-old granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts, and the media still portrays him as a devoted father and grandfather.

Joe and Jill Biden are monsters.

The Bidens have not only publicly snubbed their granddaughter, but White House aides are also privately being told Biden has six, not seven, grandchildren.

Hunter Biden has a 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan, with former DC stripper Lunden Roberts.

Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge Hunter Biden’s lovechild with a DC stripper.

Navy Joan will turn 5 in August.



Hunter’s lovechild Navy Joan with Lunden Roberts

Hunter Biden completely disowned Navy Joan in a recent child support settlement with Lunden Roberts.

In the settlement agreement, Navy Joan will never be allowed to use the Biden name.

According to The New York Times, White House aides are told to publicly say Joe Biden has six grandchildren, not seven.

Recall, Jill Biden snubbed Navy Joan and only put up six Christmas stockings at the White House for six grandchildren.

According to the New York Times, Navy Joan is aware that her dad is Hunter and that her grandfather is Joe Biden.

“She speaks about both of them often, but has not met either,” New York Times reporter Ken Vogel said.