Devon Archer’s Legal Counsel Responds to DOJ Intimidation – Will Attend Monday’s Hearing as Planned

In response to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York’s weekend request for Devon Archer to report to prison and the DOJ’s intimidation, Archer’s legal counsel clarified speculations.

On Saturday, the Attorney’s Office asked trial Judge Ronnie Abrams to schedule a date for Archer’s reporting following a decision by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold his one-year sentence.

Archer was found guilty of two felony charges in his involvement in a scheme to defraud the Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

Devon Archer lost his appeal at the Second Circuit yesterday. His conviction was AFFIRMED. https://t.co/BmRiiumbzo pic.twitter.com/UebPaDyJzH — Just Human (@realjusthuman) July 26, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier Sunday that the letter requested that the court set a date and time for Archer to report to a facility chosen by the Bureau of Prisons.

Assistant U.S. attorney Negar Tekeei revealed in a one-page letter that the prosecutors had previously asked Matthew Schwartz, Archer’s attorney, to propose a reporting date, given the Second Circuit ruling.

Schwartz, however, dismissed this as “premature,” indicating that Archer was contemplating additional appeals and had concerns about an “error” in the sentencing process. He has committed to responding to the U.S. attorney’s request by Wednesday.

Despite this opposition, the DOJ continues to push for Archer’s surrender date to be set, as stated in the letter, “The Government disagrees with counsel’s position that a report date should not be set, and respectfully requests permission to respond to any arguments made by the defendant.”

The DOJ is trying to arrest Devon Archer ahead of his bombshell testimony Monday about Joe Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s Ukraine business when he was VP. US attorney in the SDNY Damian Williams issued a menacing letter yesterday – Saturday – telling Judge Abrams to… pic.twitter.com/Vl7A9Hdfy8 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 30, 2023

However, the court is not expected to make a decision before the scheduled meeting with the House Oversight Committee, and Matthew Schwartz has confirmed that Archer will proceed with his planned appearance on Monday.

Archer’s position, according to Schwartz, is that the timing of the DOJ’s request and his meeting with the Committee are unrelated.

In a strong statement, Schwartz put a lid on speculations surrounding the DOJ’s request.

“We are aware of speculation that the Department of Justice’s weekend request to have Mr. Archer report to prison is an attempt by the Biden administration to intimidate him in advance of his meeting with the House Oversight Committee on Monday,” Schwartz said in a statement.

“To be clear, Mr. Archer does not agree with that speculation. In any case, Mr. Archer will do what he has planned to do all along, which is to show up on Monday and to honestly answer the questions that are put to him by the Congressional investigators.”