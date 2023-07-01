Democrat Alessandra Biaggi Roasted for Tone Deaf Student Loan Tweet

Former New York State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi was roasted on social media after her tone deaf student loan tweet.

Biaggi bemoaned her $206,000 in student loan debt in a tweet responding to the Supreme Court ruling crushing Biden’s plan to cancel more than $400 billion dollars in student loan debt.

Biden unilaterally announced a massive forgiveness of student loans last August to buy the Gen Z-Millennial vote in the 2022 midterms.

Biden canceled over $400 billion in student loans which turns out to be up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn $125,000 a year or less and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.

On Friday, the Supreme Court put the final nail in the coffin and invalidated Biden’s student loan bailout program.

Biaggi tweeted, “In 2012, I graduated from Fordham Law School with $180,000 in student loan debt. I’ve been paying loans for 11 years. Even paid two of them off completely. In 2023, my balance is $206,000.”

In 2012, I graduated from Fordham Law School with $180,000 is student loan debt. I’ve been paying loans for 11 years. Even paid two of them off completely. In 2023, my balance is $206,000. — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) June 30, 2023

But Biaggi’s loan debt does not seem to impact her living the good life.

The New York Post reports:

Biaggi, 37, bought the stately $1,137,500 estate in upscale Bedford, NY in July 2022 with her husband Nathaniel Koloc.

The 2,468 square-foot ranch rests on 4.3 acres of land and comes complete with two wood-burning fireplaces and an in-ground heated pool.

Twitter clapped back at Biaggi’s ridiculous posturing.

BREAKING: Woman spends more than she makes. https://t.co/PlV4qM685x — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 30, 2023

But you can afford a house in insanely wealthy Bedford. Sell your house and pay your debt. pic.twitter.com/4NrIcKwDmO — JWF (@JammieWF) June 30, 2023

You need Dave Ramsey, not Joe Biden. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 30, 2023