Dem Minority Leader Jeffries Slanders Robert Kennedy, Jr. – Claims His Campaign is a “Living-Breathing False Flag Operation” Run by Right-Wing Political Operatives (VIDEO)

Democrat House Leader Hakeem Jeffries is the gift that keeps on giving.

On Thursday Congress invited Robert Kennedy Jr. to testify before the House Weaponization subcommittee. The topic was the government censorship apparatus used to silence Americans and strip them of the First Amendment rights. After the hearing opened and the witnesses were sworn in, Democrat members of the subcommittee called for a vote to silence Democrat witness Robert Kennedy, Jr. Every Democrat on the subcommittee then actually voted in favor to silence RFK Jr. at the hearing on censorship.

They saw nothing wrong with this. After their vote failed Democrats then hurled every smear and lie they could think of against the Democrat candidate for US President.

Robert Kennedy did not sit back and take the abuse. Kennedy responded when he could to the constant insults and smears.

Following the hearing Democrats continued to smear and lie about Robert Kennedy, Jr. whose father was one of the most admired Democrats in history.

Hakeem Jeffries accused Kennedy of being a “living-breathing false flag operation.”

And Jeffries then smeared Kennedy claiming his campaign was being run by Republicans!

Democrats sure are threatened by Bobby Jr.!

Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is a living-breathing false flag operation… His whole campaign is being run by right-wing political operatives who have one objective, to try to take down President Joe Biden.”

Former far-left Dem lawmaker Dennis Kucinich is Robert’s campaign manager.