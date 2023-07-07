“A War Crime” – Joe Biden Turns US into International Enemy #1 – Will Send Thousands of Cluster Bombs to Ukraine Despite These Weapons Being Against US Law and Banned by 120 Countries

The Biden regime is doing its best to ruin the United States’ good name on the world stage. Biden has opened the border, flooded the US with millions of illegals, destroyed the US energy sector, blown up inflation, jailed political prisoners, indicted the top opposition candidate, cracked down on First Amendment rights, surrendered to the Taliban, armed the barbarians with 80 billion dollars in US equipment, pushed the world to the brink of World War III, and propped up an imbecile with dementia as leader of the free world.
The Biden administration recently decided to send thousands of cluster bombs to Ukraine despite these bombs being banned in 120 countries.
A year ago then White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Russia’s alleged use of cluster bombs was a war crime.
It’s like Joe Biden and his handlers are doing their best to destroy to make America the bad guys.
The Daily Mail reported:
The US has decided to send cluster munitions to Ukraine to help its military push back Russian forces entrenched along the front lines – despite the ex-White House press secretary saying last year that Russia’s use of the bombs was a ‘war crime’.
The Biden administration has been weighing up a decision on sending the munitions since December, and is expected to announce on Friday it will send thousands of them as part of a new military aid package worth $800million.
Cluster munitions explode and disperse a series of smaller bombs over a wide area, often killing civilians. More than 120 nations have signed a 15-year-old treaty banning their use, but Ukraine and Russia have both deployed them – and Ukraine’s supplies of all types of ammunition are dwindling.
When, five days into the war, Jen Psaki, then the White House press secretary, was asked about the Russian use of cluster munitions, she said: ‘We have seen the reports. If that were true, it would potentially be a war crime.’
The White House has now shifted its position, and is overruling a law which bans the transfer of cluster munitions with a failure rate of more than 1 percent. Some with a higher failure rate will be sent to Ukraine.