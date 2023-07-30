Decorated Military Veteran J6 Prisoner Joe Biggs Stripped of Honorable Military Service – Faces 20 Years in Prison for Walking Inside US Capitol

On January 6, 2021, the former Infowars reporter traveled from his home in Florida to work security at several planned pro-Trump events in Washington DC that week.

Biggs and the Proud Boys were in DC to protect innocent Trump supporters and civilians while police looked the other way. The Proud Boys has done this for years as Antifa terrorized and burned down cities across America.

Biggs was filmed walking into the US Capitol building for a few minutes as police officers held the doors open. When he walked out, a friend told him he was looking for his son who was inside the building.

Biggs never committed any violence, never planned any insurrection, never planned any siege of the US Capitol. He only walked inside, protected police officers, stood around, and walked out.

Joe Biggs was found guilty of “seditious conspiracy” in May in front of a DC kangaroo court.

Biggs shared the following letter to The Gateway Pundit readers:

* * * * * * * * *

Hello. My name is Joe Biggs and this is my story. I’m one of 4 Proud Boys convicted of Seditious Conspiracy. I served my country in the US Army and fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. I was medically retired for injuries on and off the battlefield. I left with the rank of Staff Sergeant and a number of awards including the purple heart.

I have been a pretty patriotic guy my entire life. I started my love/hate relationship with politics during my first deployment to Iraq. Although politics was never a topic of family conversation I found myself on the more conservative side of things. As my time in that country continued my love of country and Constitution grew. By the time I left the Army in 2013 I was a political addict. Shortly after my departure from military service I joined the information war and signed on at Infowars.com as a reporter/show host. In this job I was able to sharpen my political skills and understanding of American politics. I observed politics from a front seat point of view. I was invited to all the events and parties. I began to make a name for myself covering issues at the border early on before Trump even announced his presidency. I found the border to be such a complex issue with its topics ranging from mass illegal immigration, to drugs, human trafficking, and the strange new dynamic of cartels aiding and abetting radical Islamic terrorists across the border. I was consumed by our country’s border towns and saw it as a hotbed for political discussion in the upcoming Presidential election. With things heating up down there I knew that whichever candidate focused on those issues would surely win the White House. Enter Donald Trump. The border now becomes mainstream and people start to pay attention nationally. The country becomes aware of the impending doom that is the porous border. Talks of a wall and stronger support begin to rise. Patriotism in America starts to spread like a California wild fire. It becomes apparent that the TV/Real Estate mogul is the real deal, a man destined to lead a broken nation out of the slums created by Obama.