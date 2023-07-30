Decorated Military Veteran J6 Prisoner Joe Biggs Stripped of Honorable Military Service – Faces 20 Years in Prison for Walking Inside US Capitol

Staff Sergeant Joseph Biggs is a decorated military veteran who earned two Purple Hearts during several tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He has been a huge target by the FBI for his membership in the Proud Boys and his unapologetic support for the United States.

 

On January 6, 2021, the former Infowars reporter traveled from his home in Florida to work security at several planned pro-Trump events in Washington DC that week.

Biggs and the Proud Boys were in DC to protect innocent Trump supporters and civilians while police looked the other way.  The Proud Boys has done this for years as Antifa terrorized and burned down cities across America.

Biggs was filmed walking into the US Capitol building for a few minutes as police officers held the doors open. When he walked out, a friend told him he was looking for his son who was inside the building.

Biggs never committed any violence, never planned any insurrection, never planned any siege of the US Capitol.  He only walked inside, protected police officers, stood around, and walked out.

Joe Biggs was found guilty of “seditious conspiracy” in May in front of a DC kangaroo court.

Leader of the Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio (L) and rally organizer Joe Biggs (R) congratulate each other as they return to the march starting-point over the Hawthorn Bridge as “The End Domestic Terrorism” rally at Tom McCall Waterfront Park concludes on August 17, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. – No major incidents were reported on Saturday afternoon in Portland (western USA) during a far-right rally and far-left counter-demonstration, raising fears of violent clashes between local authorities and US President Donald Trump, who was monitoring the event “very closely”. (Photo by John Rudoff / AFP) (Photo by JOHN RUDOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Biggs shared the following letter to The Gateway Pundit readers:

Hello. My name is Joe Biggs and this is my story. I’m one of 4 Proud Boys convicted of Seditious Conspiracy. I served my country in the US Army and fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. I was medically retired for injuries on and off the battlefield. I left with the rank of Staff Sergeant and a number of awards including the purple heart.
I have been a pretty patriotic guy my entire life. I started my love/hate relationship with politics during my first deployment to Iraq. Although politics was never a topic of family conversation I found myself on the more conservative side of things. As my time in that country continued my love of country and Constitution grew. By the time I left the Army in 2013 I was a political addict.
Shortly after my departure from military service I joined the information war and signed on at Infowars.com as a reporter/show host. In this job I was able to sharpen my political skills and understanding of American politics.
I observed politics from a front seat point of view. I was invited to all the events and parties. I began to make a name for myself covering issues at the border early on before Trump even announced his presidency. I found the border to be such a complex issue with its topics ranging from mass illegal immigration, to drugs, human trafficking, and the strange new dynamic of cartels aiding and abetting radical Islamic terrorists across the border. I was consumed by our country’s border towns and saw it as a hotbed for political discussion in the upcoming Presidential election. With things heating up down there I knew that whichever candidate focused on those issues would surely win the White House.
Enter Donald Trump.
The border now becomes mainstream and people start to pay attention nationally. The country becomes aware of the impending doom that is the porous border. Talks of a wall and stronger support begin to rise. Patriotism in America starts to spread like a California wild fire. It becomes apparent that the TV/Real Estate mogul is the real deal, a man destined to lead a broken nation out of the slums created by Obama.
***Please support Joe Biggs by donating here.***
Men and women across the country start fighting back against a Marxist ideology planted in the minds of American youth by left wing firebrands such as Hillary Clinton and Barrack Hussein Obama.
These 2 crazies were the brainchildren of Saul Alinsky, author of Rules For Radicals. It becomes common knowledge that a soft coup has been underway in America for the last 8 years under the leadership of self-proclaimed communists and commie sympathizers. I began to notice that men and women around the country were being targeted, not for their sexuality, race, or gender, but for being conservative.
Like many Americans, I saw a pattern emerge at Trump rallies all over the US. Masked thugs who went by Antifa were brutally assaulting supporters of Donald Trump outside his rallies.
In the midst of all that chaos arose the unlikeliest heroes. A group of men called The Proud Boys. These rag-tag alphas from different social and cultural backgrounds started going to these rallies to protect Trump supporters from left-wing political violence.
Attacks on “MAGA” Conservatives began to drop, but propaganda-laden attacks began on this right-wing, all-male, chauvinistic group. Antifa upped their attacks, left-wing celebs, politicians, and media hailed support for their masked commie thugs as they stabbed, shot, and drove over Proud Boys. We saw the violence turn from Proud Boys to any journalist who showed Antifas brutal unchecked violence. In one of these attacks in Portland, Antifa targeted gay, Asian journalist Andy Ngo. This man was almost killed he was beaten so bad. He suffered a brain bleed and no one on the left said a word.
I watched this from my home in Florida and decided it was time to go from reporter to activist. I called a guy named Enrique Tarrio, the new leader of The Proud Boys, and decided a rally was in order. Not only to stand up to Antifa but to shine a spotlight on the cover-up of Antifa by American left-wing media.
I knew with my political clout and the popularity of the new Proud Boys group we could bring global coverage to the violence of the domestic terrorist group known as Antifa, and we did. Millions of men and women around the world got to see what we saw. What they saw was bloody, brutal, and unchecked. This really pissed off the left and made The Proud Boys enemy #1 of the left.
They didn’t like real men standing up to their masked cowards. They didn’t like seeing the ranks grow in The Proud Boys while members of Antifa ran and hid. Antifa was a major chess piece for the left to scare and intimidate Trump supporters from voting.
Trump wins and the political left loses its mind. Riots break out all over the country. An armed insurrection by leftists at the White House takes place sending the First Family to an underground bunker, all while legacy media screams, “fiery but mostly peaceful”.
Once I become a full-fledged member of The Proud Boys I begin to help their leadership plan and execute a number of rallies across the country. Every rally I helped plan was 100% successful with no arrests and no violence. I’m a firm believer in the Art of War. I believe it’s paramount to avoid violence. I believe that if violence occurs the battle is lost. My goal is to convince the “enemy” that if a fight were to occur, it would go so badly for them that they would have nightmares. So my tool was always the successful use of a propaganda campaign that would scare Antifa so bad, no violence would be necessary. I created a boogeyman so bad that Antifa would be crazy to show up to fight it, and it worked time and again.
Fast forward to the 2020 Presidential election. Trump’s 4 years is up and the left sends in Joe Biden. Many Americans see this as a sure win for 4 more years. Trump campaigns and at every event thousands attend. While Trump fills arenas, Biden takes naps and eventually wins a highly contested election.
On Trump’s way out he calls for a rally on Jan 6. He tweets out that it will be wild, but no one ever expected just how wild it would be.
You all know the story from here, right? I highly doubt it, but I can’t go into full detail about that in this article. But I will tell you that 99% of what you’ve heard is bullshit, pardon my French, I was never much of a linguist. No, I didn’t lead an insurrection. No, I don’t hate police. No, I didn’t conspire to halt the certification of the election. And no, I didn’t use force to overthrow the government. All of this was actually proven in our 5-month trial. I was found innocent of any violence but convicted of Sedition for touching a fence that eventually went down. Now I, Joe Biggs, father of 6-year-old Savannah, retired US Army Staff Sergeant with zero criminal history face up to 20 years in prison for taking a piss in the Capitol by means of an open door via the directions of a Capitol Police Officer. I’m innocent of ALL these charges and will continue to fight for Justice!
I need your help! My family needs your help. I’ve already had my honorable military service stripped from me. Please don’t let them take the home I raise my daughter in.
Thank you,
Joe Biggs
