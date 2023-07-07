DC Bar Committee Recommends Giuliani’s Disbarment Over His Effort to Challenge 2020 Election

The DC Bar Association concluded Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred over his effort to challenge the 2020 election.

The ultimate decision to disbar Giuliani will be decided by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

Rudy Giuliani will challenge this decision made by the discipline committee.

“The decision-makers at the DC Bar Association are nothing more than an arm of the permanent regime in Washington,” Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani told Politico. “This is also part of an effort to deny President Trump effective counsel by persecuting Rudy Giuliani—objectively one of the most effective prosecutors in American history. I call on rank-and-file members of the DC Bar Association to speak out against this great injustice.”

Politico reported:

A Washington, D.C.-based bar discipline committee concluded Friday that Rudy Giuliani should be disbarred for “frivolous” and “destructive” efforts to derail the 2020 presidential election in support of former President Donald Trump. “He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it,” the three-member panel declared in a 38-page decision. “By prosecuting that destructive case Mr. Giuliani, a sworn officer of the Court, forfeited his right to practice law.” The committee tasked with reviewing Giuliani’s conduct consisted of two D.C. attorneys and one D.C. resident who is not a lawyer. The members deliberated for months after a weekslong series of hearings that featured testimony from Giuliani and several of his close associates. Trump waived attorney-client privilege to permit Giuliani to discuss the matters as well.

President Trump’s election lawyers are not only being threatened with disbarment, special counsel Jack Smith is threatening to indict them as well.

Trump’s election lawyer John Eastman is being threatened with disbarment over a legal opinion on dueling electors.

This is unheard of.

The government is now openly working with Democrats to indict, smear, bankrupt, and imprison their political opposition – Donald Trump, his supporters, and his attorneys.

Jack Smith is set to indict Rudy Giuliani and fellow Trump attorneys who questioned the fraudulent election and sought to delay the certification in Congress.