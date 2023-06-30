Just In: Dirty Jack Smith and Biden’s DOJ Is Set to Indict Rudy Giuliani and Fellow Trump Attorneys for Questioning Stolen 2020 Election

Just as more and more criminal conduct is revealed against Joe Biden and the Biden Crime Family, including likely treasonous acts, the DOJ springs into action and leaks that they are going to indict Trump’s attorneys and add more bogus charges against President Trump.
You are witnessing the final stages of a once great nation.
The government is now openly working with Democrats to indict, smear, bankrupt, and imprison their political opposition – Donald Trump, his supporters, and his attorneys.
Now Merrick Garland’s DOJ is set to indict Rudy Giuliani and fellow Trump attorneys who questioned the fraudulent election and sought to delay the certification in Congress.
The Independent reported:
The Department of Justice is prepared to seek indictments against multiple figures in former president Donald Trump’s orbit and may yet bring additional charges against the ex-president in the coming weeks, The Independent has learned.
According to sources familiar with the matter, the department has made preparations to bring what is known as a “superseding indictment” — a second set of charges against an already-indicted defendant that could include more serious crimes — against the ex-president in the Southern District of Florida.
But prosecutors may also choose to bring additional charges against Mr Trump in a different venue, depending on how they feel the case they have brought against him in is proceeding.
The Independent understands that prosecutors’ decision on whether to seek additional charges from a grand jury — and where to seek them — will depend in part on whether they feel the Trump-appointed district judge overseeing the case against him in the Southern District of Florida, Aileen Cannon, is giving undue deference to the twice-impeached, now twice-indicted former president.