Congressman Dan Meuser to Crowd at Trump Rally in PA “We Must Remove the Biden Crime Family from the White House” (Video)

As the crowd waited for President Donald Trump in Erie, PA Saturday night, Rep. Dan Meuser (PA-09) had strong words for the disastrous Biden regime.

“We must remove the Biden Crime Family from the White House. The Biden White House has weakened our Nation, weakened our national security, our economy, our public safety, Constitutional law, equal justice and, sadly, our military.”

“The Biden created crises are far too many to mention here. But do you know what? All of us could go from A to Z and name the crises they have gotten us into.”

“A…the Afganistan debacle….B…the border nightmare…C…crime in our streets…D …the deficit…E…energy crisis…F…Let’s Go Brandon….we are going to replace Let’s go Brandon with U.S.A….”

“And it’s ONLY going to happen when we re-elect Donald J. Trump as President of the United States. Remember the Trump Presidency? Strong national security, our border was secure, energy independence….on our way to energy dominance…low gasoline prices, an economy that was booming, inflation wasn’t a factor. Military recruitment was up, and was proud. And we always had the back of law enforcement. Patriotism was up and the world was at peace.”

“But they are doing all they can to stop him. To stop US. To stop MAGA. The more President Trump goes up in the polls, the more often he gets indicted.”

“The Biden gang is desperately trying to keep Hunter Biden out of jail and to indict their number one opponent. That’s not America. That’s a Banana Republic.”

Watch:

Meuser continued, “And we won’t stand for it! Who could? Who would? Republicans, Democrats, Independents, must not stand for such unequal justice. They need to join us. And you know what? We all know damn well there would be no frivolous overreaching indictments if Donald Trump weren’t running for President. Well he is! And he’s way up in the polls DESPITE of all the injustices that are happening.”