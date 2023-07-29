TGP Live on Scene Reports from Trump Rally in Erie, PA

TGP contributor Kristinn Taylor is reporting from the Trump rally in Erie, Pennsylvania today at the Erie Insurance Arena. President Trump is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. EDT. Doors open at 1 p.m. Speakers start at 4 p.m.

Five Republicans are scheduled to speak at the pre-rally today.

The featured speaker line-up is:

Rep. Mike Kelly, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District

Rep. Dan Meuser, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District

Hon. Fred Keller, Former U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District

Hon. Carla Sands, Former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark

Sean Parnell, Combat Veteran and Best-Selling Author

Thousands of people are lined up early in the rain to see President Trump.

On scene updates to follow.

Good turnout for the rally. I spent time talking with people outside in line and with some inside. Many first time rally attendees along with many attending their second, third or more. Crowd is a good mix of young and old from Pennsylvania, New York and a few from Ohio. Photos:

Updates later.

