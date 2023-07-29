TGP Live on Scene Reports from Trump Rally in Erie, PA

TGP contributor Kristinn Taylor is reporting from the Trump rally in Erie, Pennsylvania today at the Erie Insurance Arena. President Trump is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. EDT. Doors open at 1 p.m. Speakers start at 4 p.m.

Five Republicans are scheduled to speak at the pre-rally today.

Five Pa. Republicans will speak ahead of former President Donald Trump in Erie Saturday https://t.co/TcpN1r2eH4 via @GoErie — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) July 29, 2023

The featured speaker line-up is:

Rep. Mike Kelly, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District

Rep. Dan Meuser, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District

Hon. Fred Keller, Former U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District

Hon. Carla Sands, Former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark

Sean Parnell, Combat Veteran and Best-Selling Author

Thousands of people are lined up early in the rain to see President Trump.

On scene updates to follow.

Good turnout for the rally. I spent time talking with people outside in line and with some inside. Many first time rally attendees along with many attending their second, third or more. Crowd is a good mix of young and old from Pennsylvania, New York and a few from Ohio. Photos:

Supporters lined up for President Trump rally in Erie, PA today. pic.twitter.com/WpdsYyP8tO — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) July 29, 2023

Voter registration drive outside President Trump rally in Erie PA. pic.twitter.com/I9PES7dB2e — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) July 29, 2023

Trump supporters in line for Erie PA rally. Good mix of first time attendees and multi rally goers. pic.twitter.com/el9T3AwH3i — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) July 29, 2023

Trump supporters from New York state on line for Trump rally in Erie PA. Several New Yorkers here from Buffalo and closer in. pic.twitter.com/YJX2NQJGGo — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) July 29, 2023

86 year old Erie PA native attending Trump rally. Strongly supports Trump's America First trade policies. Lost his business due to NAFTA. pic.twitter.com/zxIBKZ7Tfe — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) July 29, 2023

Updates later.