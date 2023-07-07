CNN Hack Shames and Smears J6 Families Who are Gathering at ‘Truth And Light Freedom Festival’ to Share Hope and Love After Years of Abuse by Brutal Regime and Their Media Operatives

CNN pundit Abby Phillip smeared the families of J6 defendants who are slated to attend the Truth and Freedom Festival in Missouri this weekend, warning the gathering is a commemoration of “the insurrection.”
In an interview with defense attorney John Pierce, founder of The National Constitutional Law Union who represents 36 January 6 defendants, Phillps argued a defendant who was exonerated of all violent crimes “for his role in the Capitol riot” should not be allowed to attend the event which honors his criminal behavior.
“Why would a judge give him permission to attend a festival that is essentially celebrating the thing he was convicted for?” Phillips asked Pierce. “This is a festival that is about celebrating, honoring, whatever you want to describe it, the event that led to your client being convicted of multiple counts and also several of your other clients. Why would any judge in his right mind allow him to do that?”
“I would take issue with the idea that this is celebrating the thing that he was convicted for,” Pierce shot back. “I would take issue with the language in your lead-up about folks storming the Capitol. These people are going there to pray. They are going there to have a sense of community. These people have been through an incredible ordeal. We are up against the most powerful forces on the planet with unlimited resources.
“They are trying to raise money so they can pay the very limited legal fees that they are able to pay, to have some money for commissary in prison where they are detained. They are not going there to celebrate any kind of violence.”
J6ers and their families were terrorized by the FBI in predawn raids, an unprecedented weaponization of the intelligence agency against patriots and Trump supporters. Many of the defendants are charged with several federal felonies and even domestic terrorism for walking around the Capitol building for a few minutes on J6, misdemeanor trespassing.
Others charged with violent offenses were using self-defense to protect themselves and others from squadrons of police officers who indiscriminately sprayed bullets, tear gas, and flash grenades at the massive crowd of unarmed protesters, escalating the protest into a riot.
The government initially recommended Kenneth Joseph Thomas, Pierce’s client, be sentenced to 30 years for assaulting police officers during the riot. Footage unearthed during discovery confirms he only attempted to quell violence between protesters and police.
As The Gateway Pundit has reported, Thomas, one of the few J6ers granted bail and placed on house arrest, was exonerated of all violent charges for his role in the Capitol Riot, In June.
Thomas, a minister, is requesting permission to attend the festival as he awaits sentencing.
Police face no repercussions after using deadly force against unarmed demonstrators, Pierce told Phillips.
“They went to Washington DC to have their voices heard,” he said. “Some of the police officers were not doing their jobs. Some of the police officers were going way beyond doing their jobs, including unjustified lethal force.”
Political prisoners in the DC Gulag joined forces with American Patriot Relief to organize the Truth and Lights Freedom Festival.
“On July 7-9, there will be an Independence Day reunion festival for hundreds of J6 family members and our beautiful network of activists. Tickets are available for the general public,” political prisoner Jonathan Mellis told The Gateway Pundit. “It is called the ‘J6 Truth and Light Freedom Festival, named after the largest private J6 family support group chat.
“This is the second year of this Festival on 60 acres in Missouri, complete with two stages, fireworks, and family-friendly activities.
“Guest speakers include The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, Cara Castronuova, Lara Logan, David Clements, Trennis Evans, Ivan Raiklin Tommy Tatum and Nicole Reffitt and many more. This festival will be covered by the host of Flip The Switch Podcast Jenn Baker and Alicia Powe from The Gateway Pundit.”
Tickets for the J6 Truth and Light Freedom Festival are available here.
