CNN Contributor Shocks Panel: ‘Not GOP’s Fault Hunter Biden is a Scumbag’ (VIDEO)

CNN contributor and Republican strategist Scott Jennings shocked the panel on Sunday after he called Hunter Biden a scumbag.

CNN’s “State of the Union” panel discussed Hunter Biden’s lovechild Navy Joan and Joe Biden’s decision to finally acknowledge his 7th grandchild.

Of course, CNN contributor and Democrat strategist Michael LaRosa blamed the GOP for playing politics and making the Bidens look bad.

“It’s not Republicans, with all due respect who made Hunter Biden into a complete scumbag on this and other issues. The ignoring his own daughter, for four years! And the president of the United States hanging up a stocking for the dog?” Scott Jennings said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

CNN host Kasie Hunt stepped in and shamelessly defended Hunter Biden.

Joe Biden finally acknowledged his granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts.

Biden released a statement on the grandchild he disowned after major backlash.

This is a political move.

Joe Biden has purposely ignored this beautiful child for more than 4 years.

Joe and Jill Biden are monsters.

The Bidens have not only publicly snubbed their granddaughter, but White House aides are also privately being told Biden has six, not seven, grandchildren.

Hunter Biden has a 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan, with former DC stripper Lunden Roberts.

For years Joe Biden refused to acknowledge Hunter Biden’s lovechild with Roberts.

Navy Joan will turn 5 in August.



Navy Joan with her mother Lunden Roberts, source: Instagram

For the past two years Jill and Joe Biden have snubbed Navy Joan during Christmastime by not hanging a stocking for her at the White House.

The Bidens celebrated their other six grandchildren and even added stockings for their two pets – a dog and a cat!



Stockings hung in 2021 over the fireplace mantle in the State Dining Room for only six Biden grandchildren

Joe Biden finally acknowledged Navy Joan in a carefully crafted statement (likely written by lawyer) to People Magazine.

Scott Jennings is right. It’s not the GOP’s fault Hunter Biden is a complete scumbag.

