Joe Biden Acknowledges Granddaughter He Disowned…. In a Statement to People Magazine – FOUR YEARS LATER!



Navy Joan with her mother Lunden Roberts, source: Instagram

Joe Biden finally acknowledged his granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts.

Biden released a statement on the grandchild he disowned after major backlash.

This is a political move.

Joe Biden has purposely ignored this beautiful child for more than 4 years.

Joe and Jill Biden are monsters.

The Bidens have not only publicly snubbed their granddaughter, but White House aides are also privately being told Biden has six, not seven, grandchildren.

Hunter Biden has a 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan, with former DC stripper Lunden Roberts.

For years Joe Biden refused to acknowledge Hunter Biden’s lovechild with Roberts.

Navy Joan will turn 5 in August.

A CNN panel even blasted Joe Biden over his cruelty: “This is a story that is sad and disturbing on so many levels,” CNN’s Dana Bash said.

Joe Biden acknowledged Navy Joan in a statement to People Magazine.

What a coward!

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” Biden said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter,” Biden said. “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

Biden’s polished, carefully crafted statement (likely written by a lawyer) to People Magazine is a lot different than how he responded to reporters asking questions about Navy Joan.

In 2019, Joe Biden snapped at Peter Doocy for asking about his granddaughter Navy Joan.

WATCH: