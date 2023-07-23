Clown-Faced Sexual Predator Arrested One Day After Being Released From Nine Year Prison Sentence

A clown-faced sexual predator was arrested again just one day after being released from a nine-year prison sentence.

Albert Lee Gardner, 29, was released on July 7 and was arrested on July 8 in Brooksville, Florida.

Gardner had just served a nine-and-a-half-year sentence for “lewd and lascivious battery with a victim 12-15 years old.”

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a 7-Eleven in Brooksville after Gardner’s Probation and Parole officer noticed that his GPS tracking device was at the location for an “unusual amount of time.”

The clown-tattooed predator was not there, and his monitor was found in a trash can.

“Minutes after locating the GPS device, deputies heard a call, regarding an overdose, being dispatched. The overdose was occurring at 635 W. Fort Dade Avenue in Brooksville. Deputies responded,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “Upon arrival, deputies observed the person who had overdosed was in fact, Albert Gardner.”

The deputies treated Gardner with Narcan, reversing the overdose.

Gardner was transported to Bravera Health Brooksville, by ambulance. He has since been medically cleared.

The predator has now been charged with violating his probation and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. He is being held without bond.