Cleveland Browns’ 32-Year-Old Wide Receiver Marquise Goodwin Diagnosed with Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that their wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will not be participating in the start of training camp due to a non-football related illness.

The 32-year-old veteran player has been diagnosed with blood clots in his legs and lungs, which were discovered after he complained of discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath during organized team activities in the spring.

The discomfort triggered a medical check-up, which led to the diagnosis.

Goodwin, who is entering his 10th season in the National Football League, expressed his concerns during an official statement.

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” he said.

“It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

Having started his career as a third-round pick for the Buffalo Bills in 2013, Goodwin has played 102 career games and recorded 187 receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has an average of 16.2 yards per reception. He spent four seasons with the Bills, three with the 49ers – including a career-best season in 2017 with 962 receiving yards – before joining the Bears in 2021 and later the Seahawks, according to the news release.

Despite his health challenges, Goodwin has expressed his intention to remain active within the team and participate in meetings as the training camp begins.

“It’s one of those things that is totally out of my control, out of the doctor’s control and out of the trainer’s control,” he said.

“It’s really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion. The Browns are doing everything in their power to support me through it by allowing me to be around the team, on the field and in meetings,” he added.

Goodwin showed gratitude towards the team’s management for their support and expressed hope for his future contribution to the team, saying, “I’m grateful for that, and hopefully this thing gets back under control and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run.”

The Browns’ fan base and the NFL community wish Goodwin a quick recovery as he manages this challenging health situation.