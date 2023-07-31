IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Devon Archer to Hunter Biden: “Why Did Your Dad’s Administration Appointees Arrest Me and Put Me in Jail?” – Hunter Responds

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate, is set to appear before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

Archer is reportedly preparing to tell lawmakers that President Biden met with dozens of Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.

The hearing is not currently listed on the House Oversight Calendar.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) issued a subpoena in June for Archer to appear for a deposition as part of the committee’s investigation into the Biden family’s finances.

Devon Archer worked with Hunter Biden at Burisma and also at the Rosemont Seneca Partners investment firm.

over the weekend, on Saturday, the Biden Department of Justice attempted to intimidate Devon Archer and prevent him from testifying today. The Biden DOJ sent out a letter ON SATURDAY to Archer requesting he report to prison.

GOP House members called on lawmakers to return to Washington and investigate the DOJ following their harassment of a Congressional witness.

Obviously, the Biden Department of Justice is worried that the truth will come out to the American people today. The regime is worried that Archer will spill the beans on the Biden Crime Family, the most corrupt political family in US history.

Chanel Rion reminded us today why the Bidens and their lawless lackeys should be worried.

In an earlier text message exchange, Devon Arch asked Hunter Biden why his father’s administration arrested him. Devon sounds pissed!

Devon Archer: “Why did your dad’s admininstration appointees arrest me and put me in jail? Just curious. Some of our partners asking out here. Why would they try and ruin my family and destroy my kids and no one from your family’s side step in and at least try to help me. I don’t get it. And I’m depressed. Bunch of these Asians getting in my head asking me the same so just curious what I should answer”

Via Chanel Rion.

Hunter Biden's best friend, partner, and jail-bound Devon Archer is set to talk to congress behind closed doors. He can't be a happy camper – he gets jail time, Hunter Biden doesn't. Devon Archer to Hunter: "Why did your dad's admin and appointees arrest me and put me in…"

More… Miranda Devine from The New York Post first reported on this text message exchange between Hunter and Devon Archer in February 2022.

Hunter tried to persuade Hunter that he is part of the Biden Family and the Biden Family will not abandon him.