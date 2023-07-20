BREAKING: Ukraine Launches US-Supplied Cluster Bomb Attacks on Russian Forces – Weapons that are Banned in 120 Countries that Were Condemned Last Year by the Same Biden Regime

Ukrainian forces began firing US-provided cluster bombs on Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine.

Using cluster bombs in battle is a war crime.

Joe Biden continues to destroy America’s reputation in the world.

The Washington Post reported.

Ukraine has begun firing U.S.-provided cluster munitions against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine in a push to break up well-fortified Russian positions that have slowed Ukraine’s summer offensive, according to Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter.… pic.twitter.com/Q9oYqfQzTr — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 20, 2023

The Biden administration decided two weeks ago to send thousands of cluster bombs to Ukraine despite these bombs being banned in 120 countries.

A year ago then White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Russia’s alleged use of cluster bombs was a war crime.



It’s like Joe Biden and his handlers are doing their best to destroy America’s reputation in the world today and make us the bad guys.