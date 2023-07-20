BREAKING: Ukraine Launches US-Supplied Cluster Bomb Attacks on Russian Forces – Weapons that are Banned in 120 Countries that Were Condemned Last Year by the Same Biden Regime

by

Ukrainian forces began firing US-provided cluster bombs on Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine.

Using cluster bombs in battle is a war crime.

Joe Biden continues to destroy America’s reputation in the world.

The Washington Post reported.

The Biden administration decided two weeks ago to send thousands of cluster bombs to Ukraine despite these bombs being banned in 120 countries.

A year ago then White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Russia’s alleged use of cluster bombs was a war crime.

It’s like Joe Biden and his handlers are doing their best to destroy America’s reputation in the world today and make us the bad guys.

