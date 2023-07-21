Bidenomics Explained: When Joe Biden Pressures Ukrainian President to Fire Chief Prosecutor Investigating His Son in Exchange for $5 Million from Burisma Owner

FINALLY – We have a definition for “Bidenomics” that everyone can understand.

For those of you having trouble defining Bidenomics we now have a helpful graphic courtesy of Kanekoa.

Bidenomics is when Joe Biden pressures the Ukrainian President to fire the Chief Prosecutor investigating his corrupt son in exchange for $5 million from the Burisma Company president Mykola Ziochevsky.

Senator Charles Grassley (R-IQ) released the FD-1023 form on Thursday claiming Joe and Hunter Biden coerced Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky to pay them $5,000,000 to get Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired.

BREAKING: Senator Chuck Grassley has released the FD-1023 form claiming Joe Biden and Hunter Biden coerced Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsk to pay them $5,000,000 to get Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired. Zlochevsk hired Hunter despite thinking he was “was stupid” and his… pic.twitter.com/iYlXmmrBNP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 20, 2023

Senator Grassley released the FBI 1023 form on Thursday.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the Biden Family Burisma grift for over two years now.

Kanekoa had more on the Biden bribes back in June.

Kanekoa The Great published evidence last month that ties Hunter Biden to a bank Burisma-linked bank account in Malta and the $10 million bribe from Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky.

Zlochevsky paid $5 million bribe each to Joe Biden and Hunter Biden to halt investigations into Burisma and Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma.

2) Mykola Zlochevsky, Burisma’s founder, allegedly paid a $5 million bribe each to then-VP Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. Zlochevsky, who faced investigations for money laundering, reportedly employed Hunter to leverage his political influence in order to halt the investigations. pic.twitter.com/BgxDdpS14l — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 16, 2023

The Biden bribe from Burisma was deposited in a Maltese bank account opened by Burisma Executive Vadym Pozharskyi.

4) In May 2016, Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi informed Hunter Biden that he was opening him a Maltese bank account. Pozharskyi requested the documentation required for the account opening, including a copy of Hunter’s passport, a bank reference letter, and a utility bill. pic.twitter.com/LsgKz3YJLQ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 16, 2023

6) In the subsequent weeks, Hunter Biden’s assistant, Joan Mayer, provided copies of Hunter’s documentation, as requested. Mayer also suggested providing a letter from Hunter’s corporation, Owasco, to confirm his annual salary, asking, “Is that what the bank is looking for?” pic.twitter.com/Rsubqs8fY9 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 16, 2023

In 2018, Satabank was closed for money laundering violations.

8) In 2018, Satabank was closed for money laundering violations. In 2019, all accounts were frozen, and investigations started for suspicious transactions tied to illegal activities. Auditors found in 2020 that around €11 billion in suspicious transactions went through Satabank. pic.twitter.com/C2VLC5ZHsZ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 16, 2023

10) In a now-infamous email, Pozharskyi revealed that Hunter Biden and his business partner Devon Archer operated as unregistered foreign lobbyists by organizing a private dinner with then-Vice President Joe Biden at Cafe Milano in D.C. pic.twitter.com/Wsa2kqHKnC — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 16, 2023

Senator Chuck Grassley accused the FBI of protecting the Biden Crime Family this week while targeting President Trump on junk charges.

12) Senator Chuck Grassley delivered a speech on Monday criticizing the FBI for releasing a redacted version of the unclassified memo, accusing the FBI and the Justice Department of targeting Trump while protecting the Bidens. pic.twitter.com/hI6S4NVyde — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 16, 2023

Burisma officials never anticipated that cracked-out Hunter Biden would leave his laptop at a Delaware laptop repair shop.

14) In 2020, Ukrainian officials seized a $6 million cash bribe linked to Mykola Zlochevsky. The bribe, consisting of $100 bills wrapped in rubber bands and held in plastic bags, aimed to stop an investigation into the founder of Burisma Holdings. pic.twitter.com/SgobtY1VtE — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 16, 2023

16) @MarcoPolo501c3 released a 630-page Report on the Biden Laptop with 2,020 citations that thoroughly documents 459 crimes committed by the Biden family & their business associates. •140 business crimes

•191 sex crimes

•128 drug crimes Free to read:https://t.co/vEDzU1wdz0 pic.twitter.com/0kzlymfBk3 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 16, 2023

This is the recent piece of evidence – now public – that reveals the extent of the Biden Crime Family’s criminal operation. Maybe it’s time to impeach this crook who is destroying the country by the day?

For the record…