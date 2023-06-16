Newly Discovered Hunter Biden Maltese Bank Account Is Linked to $10 Million Burisma Official’s Bribe

by

Kanekoa The Great published new evidence on Friday that ties Hunter Biden to a bank Burisma-linked bank account in Malta and the $10 million bribe from Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky.

Zlochevsky paid $5 million bribe each to Joe Biden and Hunter Biden to halt investigations into Burisma and Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma.

The Biden bribe from Burisma was deposited in a Maltese bank account opened by Burisma Executive Vadym Pozharskyi.

In 2018, Satabank was closed for money laundering violations.

Senator Chuck Grassley accused the FBI of protecting the Biden Crime Family this week while targeting President Trump on junk charges.

Burisma officials never anticipated that cracked-out Hunter Biden would leave his laptop at a Delaware laptop repair shop.

This is the latest piece of evidence – now public – that reveals the extent of the Biden Crime Family’s criminal operation. Maybe it’s time to impeach this crook who is destroying the country by the day?

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

