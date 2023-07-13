Biden Regime to Crack Down on Air Conditioning to Fight Global Warming – Will Cut HFC Consumption by 40% in Next 4 Years – Get Ready to Boil!

The Biden regime announced their plans this week to crack down on air conditioning to fight “global warming.”
The regime wants to reduce hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) by 40% by 2028. HFC is the chemical used for refrigeration and to keep your house cool in the summer.
But don’t worry, there are always ice fans.
This is what Democrats call progress. Meanwhile, the rest of the developing world is running their air at full blast.
UPI reported:
The Biden administration has announced plans to continue its reduction of hydrofluorocarbons, releasing a new rule that aims to cut the United States’ use of the greenhouse gases by almost half starting next year.
Hydrofluorocarbon is a category of greenhouse gases used for refrigeration and air-conditioning as well as in a number of other applications, but is linked to global warming.
The final rule announced Tuesday by the Environmental Protection Agency will reduce HFC consumption in the United States based on historic levels by 40% between 2024 and 2028.
The reduction will be on top of the 10% drop in HFC consumption that was implemented in 2022 under the bipartisan 2020 American Innovation and Manufacturing Act that sets the goal to reduce the production and consumption of HFCs by 85% by 2036 in an effort to prevent a 0.5 degree Celsius increase in global temperature by the next century.