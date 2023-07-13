Biden Regime to Crack Down on Air Conditioning to Fight Global Warming – Will Cut HFC Consumption by 40% in Next 4 Years – Get Ready to Boil!

The Biden regime announced their plans this week to crack down on air conditioning to fight “global warming.”

The regime wants to reduce hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) by 40% by 2028. HFC is the chemical used for refrigeration and to keep your house cool in the summer.

But don’t worry, there are always ice fans.

This is what Democrats call progress. Meanwhile, the rest of the developing world is running their air at full blast.

UPI reported: