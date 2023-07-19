Biden Opens Up His Speech: I Couldn’t Resist Two of the Children of a Man and Woman Who Were in Town and I Showed Them My Office (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday convened a meeting of his ‘Competition Council’ to announce new actions to increase competition and lower prices for consumers.

Biden isn’t doing anything to lower consumer prices.

Joe Biden keeps promoting his failed economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics” as mortgage rates and consumer prices soar.

Bidenomics = High mortgage rates, high inflation rates, collapsed banks, expensive groceries, record high rent, and dwindling retirement accounts.

Biden started off his speech in the State Dining Room by talking about children he just couldn’t resist.

“I couldn’t resist, two of the children of a man and a woman who got me started back in 1972, actually 1970, were in town and I showed them the office,” Biden said.

