Biden Immigration Official Called for the Abolishment of ICE, Ending All Detention of Illegal Immigrants

A Biden administration immigration official named Avideh Moussavian worked previously for a group that sought to abolish ICE and also worked to end all detention of illegal immigrants.

This is just par for the course in this administration. They put far left activists in charge of things they oppose. It’s the same as putting anti-law enforcement activists in charge of law enforcement.

Is there any wonder why the southern border is wide open?

The Daily Caller reports:

Top Biden Immigration Official Called To ‘Abolish’ ICE, End Detention Of Illegal Immigrants A top Biden administration U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) official previously advocated to “abolish” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and worked with an anti-ICE group, according to her previous work and statements reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Avideh Moussavian began her tenure at USCIS in March 2022 and was later appointed to serve as the agency’s chief of the Office of Policy and Strategy in March 2023. Before her work for the Biden administration, Moussavian tweeted in 2018 the hashtag “abolishICE,” accusing the agency of “misleading the public and making our workplaces less safe.” She has also advocated to “defund” ICE and CBP, according to a 2019 tweet. Moussavian also worked between 2013 and 2022 for the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), a group that has advocated for defunding ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and ending immigration detention. In 2020, Moussavian co-authored a report on legal representation of immigrants facing deportation that advocated for ending immigration detention “altogether.”

See her 2018 tweet below:

Helpful thread from @hahn_jessie on how ICE is misleading the public and making our workplaces less safe. #abolishICE #DefundHate https://t.co/0sIfx83T3K — Avideh Moussavian (@Avideh_M) May 14, 2018

This is from an organization she worked for:

ICE’s immigration detention system does not need to exist and communities across the country and people currently detained are organizing to end it and build a better future.#FirstTen #CommunitiesNotCages — National Immigration Law Center (@NILC) March 25, 2021

Top Biden Immigration Official Called to ‘Abolish’ ICE, End Detention of Illegal Immigrantshttps://t.co/ZxmKwDGUXz

18 Jul 2023 Pictured is Avideh Moussavian, an OpenBorders Advocate#FrontPage qt-fp-5019 #BorderObserver — The Border Observer (@borderObserver) July 18, 2023

Nothing is going to change as long as far left activists are in charge.

