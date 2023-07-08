Biden Official Uses Hatch Act to Evade Questions on White House Cocaine Scandal – Despite It Having Nothing to Do with the Scandal

by

The Biden administration is using the Hatch Act as an excuse to evade questions on the White House cocaine scandal.

Earlier Thursday Biden staffer Andrew Bates told reporters during a flight to South Carolina that he could not answer questions about the White House cocaine due to the Hatch Act.

The Hatch Act was signed into law in 1939 to keep federal employees from engaging in political activities while they’re on the job. It was also designed to ensure federal employees don’t face political pressures as they perform their work. While numerous federal employees have been cited with violating the act over the years, high-ranking political appointees have rarely faced any repercussions.

Democrats like to use the Hatch Act to smear and harass Republicans when they are in office.

The Hatch Act has absolutely nothing to do with the Biden family and friends leaving cocaine in the White House library. Nothing at all!

The media did not push back on this. They never do with the Biden regime.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.