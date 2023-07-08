Biden Official Uses Hatch Act to Evade Questions on White House Cocaine Scandal – Despite It Having Nothing to Do with the Scandal

The Biden administration is using the Hatch Act as an excuse to evade questions on the White House cocaine scandal.

Earlier Thursday Biden staffer Andrew Bates told reporters during a flight to South Carolina that he could not answer questions about the White House cocaine due to the Hatch Act.

On claims "the cocaine found in the White House had belonged to either the president or his son. Are you willing to say that that's not the case?" Mid-level Biden staffer Andrew Bates: "I don't have a response to that because we have to be careful about the Hatch Act" pic.twitter.com/zuM30v5Fli — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2023

The Hatch Act was signed into law in 1939 to keep federal employees from engaging in political activities while they’re on the job. It was also designed to ensure federal employees don’t face political pressures as they perform their work. While numerous federal employees have been cited with violating the act over the years, high-ranking political appointees have rarely faced any repercussions.

Democrats like to use the Hatch Act to smear and harass Republicans when they are in office.

The Hatch Act has absolutely nothing to do with the Biden family and friends leaving cocaine in the White House library. Nothing at all!

The media did not push back on this. They never do with the Biden regime.