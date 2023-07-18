BAY AREA HELL: San Francisco Stores Now Chaining Their Freezers and Bathrooms Shut to Stop Shoplifters – One Store Has Been Robbed 20 Times in One Day (VIDEO)

Why do businesses even bother trying to operate anymore in the People’s Republic of San Francisco?

The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that shoplifting crimes have now reached such startling heights in the city that grocery stores are now resorting to desperate measure including chaining their freezers shut to stop criminals from cleaning out their places of business.

Betty Yu, a local CBS affiliate reporter, shared video showing the doors in the frozen foods section at a local Walgreens locked. The New York Post reported that shoppers need staffer assistance to purchase the products.

Yu’s video goes on to show other rows of products, including household goods, cosmetics and snacks, locked behind plastic barriers on the shelves as well. She also drops a shocking statistic: thieves have been cleaning out ALL the pizza and ice cream at least 20 TIMES a day. <

NEW: The Walgreens at 16th/Geary in San Francisco has chained up the freezer section ⛓️ Workers said normally shoplifters clean out all the pizza and ice cream every night. They’re usually hit 20x a day. The whole store is virtually locked up. @KPIXtv h/t @greenbergnation pic.twitter.com/lfFWmkLWdo — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) July 18, 2023

Another user posted a photo showing a padlocked ice cream freezer at a CVS. He had arrived at the store to purchase medicine and noted that he also saw police car on scene.

Night time trip to the CVS pharmacy to get medicines, and I witness police car in front called to scene because of thief. Of course many items locked up too like the frozen section! pic.twitter.com/Y2EAqeEPVs — Tim (@Tim_I_Huang) July 18, 2023

The stores are not stopping with just padlocking freezers and household goods, though. A local resident revealed she has witnessed stores that have not closed in her neighborhood are locking their bathroom doors.

Are thieves now stealing toilet paper and soap?

Our Rite Aid in the neighborhood closed becos of excessive loss from theft. Is unfortunate that stores have to go to this extent to keep their stores open.

And all bathrooms at stores are either locked or code access only or have a sign that said not working. — Susan Ng (@sunshineca88) July 18, 2023

The San Francisco Standard reports that workers are quitting because they are tired of constantly unlocking items and carrying them to the checkout for customers.

Here is what one worker, David McDowell, told the outlet:

It’s just too much. Having to bring things to the front was a game changer. Every day, it’s like this.

None of this should come as a shock. The Gateway Pundit reported last month that Safeway and other local grocery stores in Vallejo installed metal emergency gates to combat out-of-control shoplifting.

Fox Business reported that property crime has risen by 10.4% since last year. Shoplifters often come armed with bats and other weapons to carry out their despicable crimes.

This is what happens when you elect far-left Democrat officials and pro-crime district attorneys. Businesses will continue to struggle and eventually die in San Francisco as long as leftists remain in power.