San Francisco Grocery Stores Installing Metal Emergency Gates to Stop Rampant Shoplifting

Safeway grocery stores in the San Francisco Bay Area are taking drastic measures to stop the rampant shoplifting at their stores.

The store in Vallejo has now joined other local grocery stores in installing metal emergency gates to combat the rising thefts.

KPIX reporter Betty Yu has been documenting security measures at grocery stores on Twitter.

“A Safeway in Vallejo has added gates and closed a second entrance. Other locations have also done this to deter shoplifters,” Yu wrote.

“This automatic gate closes after each person enters the store. Barricades also make it harder for shoplifters to make a run for it. Safeway also closed off an exit and blocked it with water bottles,” Yu tweeted last year about a Safeway in Castro.

“Like other local businesses, we are working on ways to curtail escalating theft so we can ensure the wellbeing of our employees and foster a welcoming environment for our customers. These long-planned security improvements were implemented with those goals in mind,” the company said in a statement provided to Fox Business.

The report noted that “The Bay Area, which has seen property crime rise 10.4% since last year, has also been afflicted with a spike in smash-and-grab robberies, where shoplifters armed with bats and other weapons make off with thousands in merchandise from high-end stores.”