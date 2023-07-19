BACKFIRE: Liberal Singer Sheryl Crow Gets Obliterated After Sending Snarky, Clueless Tweet to Jason Aldean Over His Music Video – as “Try That In A Small Town” SOARS to Number 1 on iTunes (VIDEO)

Credit: MEGA

The bullying of country music star Jason Aldean by the woke left and their corporate allies has officially backfired with one infamous left-wing singer getting arguably the worst treatment.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Aldean sent liberals into screaming fits of rage following the release of his politically incorrect video promoting his single “Try That in a Small Town.”

Footage in the video features scenes of BLM/Antifa thugs burning down major American cities and assaulting law enforcement officials.

As Jim Hoft notes, Aldean in his song also speaks for everyday Americans fed up with our beautiful nation being torn to shreds.

“Well, try that in a small town…See how far ya make it down the road…’Round here, we take care of our own…You cross that line, it won’t take long…For you to find out, I recommend you don’t…Try that in a small town…”

The left called this epic video “violent” and “hateful” rather than the BLM/Antifa actions. Defending your community from violent radicals is the essence of patriotism.

Has-been singer Sheryl Crow joined the woke pile-on Tuesday night by sending a snarky, clueless tweet lecturing Aldean about his music video.

Not surprisingly, Americans absolutely obliterated Crow following her stupid tweet:

The news got even worse for leftists, though. “Try That In a Small Town” has skyrocketed to number one on iTunes following Country Music Television’s (CMT) cowardly decision to pull the epic video from their channel.

Aldean’s classic song also has nearly two million views on YouTube at the moment. Click below to boost these numbers further.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

