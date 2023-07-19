BACKFIRE: Liberal Singer Sheryl Crow Gets Obliterated After Sending Snarky, Clueless Tweet to Jason Aldean Over His Music Video – as “Try That In A Small Town” SOARS to Number 1 on iTunes (VIDEO)

The bullying of country music star Jason Aldean by the woke left and their corporate allies has officially backfired with one infamous left-wing singer getting arguably the worst treatment.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Aldean sent liberals into screaming fits of rage following the release of his politically incorrect video promoting his single “Try That in a Small Town.”

Footage in the video features scenes of BLM/Antifa thugs burning down major American cities and assaulting law enforcement officials.

As Jim Hoft notes, Aldean in his song also speaks for everyday Americans fed up with our beautiful nation being torn to shreds.

“Well, try that in a small town…See how far ya make it down the road…’Round here, we take care of our own…You cross that line, it won’t take long…For you to find out, I recommend you don’t…Try that in a small town…”

The left called this epic video “violent” and “hateful” rather than the BLM/Antifa actions. Defending your community from violent radicals is the essence of patriotism.

Has-been singer Sheryl Crow joined the woke pile-on Tuesday night by sending a snarky, clueless tweet lecturing Aldean about his music video.

.@Jason_Aldean I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence.There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame https://t.co/cuOtUO9xjr — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) July 19, 2023

Not surprisingly, Americans absolutely obliterated Crow following her stupid tweet:

Hi @SherylCrow! I looked up where you are from. They voted for Trump by 80% https://t.co/yAzi8JJt7V pic.twitter.com/Hbx84FjKgz — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 19, 2023

The last time Sheryl Crow was relieved, Bill Clinton was showing Monica Lewinsky his cigar collection — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 19, 2023

Cry more lib — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) July 19, 2023

Hey Sheryl, when you’re done virtue signaling, move on to rap music. Enlighten us with the peacefulness of some of those lyrics. — Martha DumpTruck (@BethundaApricot) July 19, 2023

Hey sis, give it a rest and make more McDonald’s videos.

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — Mariana (@lonestarherd) July 19, 2023

The small town you’re from is okay with carjacking? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 19, 2023

The news got even worse for leftists, though. “Try That In a Small Town” has skyrocketed to number one on iTunes following Country Music Television’s (CMT) cowardly decision to pull the epic video from their channel.

The iTunes charts have spoken – Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” is number one. Whenever they try and censor us, we only go stronger. Time for CMT to get the Bud Light treatment. pic.twitter.com/NW3EpJSp7y — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 19, 2023

Aldean’s classic song also has nearly two million views on YouTube at the moment. Click below to boost these numbers further.