ACM Artist of the Decade Country Superstar Jason Aldean Releases Epic Video for “Try That in a Small Town” (Video)

ACM Artist of the Decade, Country Music star Jason Aldean, released a new video to accompany his single “Try That in a Small Town.”

The lyrics, and the images in the video, reflect the frustration and disgust at what leftists are doing to our country.

In the video, Aldean stands in front of the Maury County courthouse in Tennessee while images of violence in the streets from BLM and other leftist protestors, attacks on police officers, and crime perpetrated against Americans flash across the screen.

The song lyrics speak to the many Americans disgusted by what they see happening in our country, “Well, try that in a small town…See how far ya make it down the road…’Round here, we take care of our own…You cross that line, it won’t take long…For you to find out, I recommend you don’t…Try that in a small town…”

Watch the full video below:

Full song lyrics:

Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk

Carjack an old lady at a red light

Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store

Ya think it’s cool, well, act a fool if ya like

Cuss out a cop, spit in his face

Stomp on the flag and light it up

Yeah, ya think you’re tough

Well, try that in a small town

See how far ya make it down the road

‘Round here, we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won’t take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t

Try that in a small town

Got a gun that my granddad gave me

They say one day they’re gonna round up

Well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck

Try that in a small town

See how far ya make it down the road

‘Round here, we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won’t take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t

Try that in a small town

Full of good ol’ boys, raised up right

If you’re looking for a fight

Try that in a small town

Try that in a small town

Try that in a small town

(See how far ya make it down the road)

‘Round here, we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won’t take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t

Try that in a small town

Try that in a small town