ACM Artist of the Decade Country Superstar Jason Aldean Releases Epic Video for “Try That in a Small Town” (Video)

ACM Artist of the Decade, Country Music star Jason Aldean, released a new video to accompany his single “Try That in a Small Town.”
The lyrics, and the images in the video, reflect the frustration and disgust at what leftists are doing to our country.
In the video, Aldean stands in front of the Maury County courthouse in Tennessee while images of violence in the streets from BLM and other leftist protestors, attacks on police officers, and crime perpetrated against Americans flash across the screen.
The song lyrics speak to the many Americans disgusted by what they see happening in our country, “Well, try that in a small town…See how far ya make it down the road…’Round here, we take care of our own…You cross that line, it won’t take long…For you to find out, I recommend you don’t…Try that in a small town…”
Watch the full video below:
Full song lyrics:
Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk
Carjack an old lady at a red light
Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store
Ya think it’s cool, well, act a fool if ya like
Cuss out a cop, spit in his face
Stomp on the flag and light it up
Yeah, ya think you’re tough
Well, try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
‘Round here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won’t take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don’t
Try that in a small town
Got a gun that my granddad gave me
They say one day they’re gonna round up
Well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck
Try that in a small town
See how far ya make it down the road
‘Round here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won’t take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don’t
Try that in a small town
If you’re looking for a fight
Try that in a small town
Try that in a small town
Try that in a small town
(See how far ya make it down the road)
‘Round here, we take care of our own
You cross that line, it won’t take long
For you to find out, I recommend you don’t
Try that in a small town
Try that in a small town
On New Year’s Eve, Aldean joined President Trump at Mar-a-Lago saying on Instagram, “This New Years was the best of all time. I got to spend a couple days with the G.O.A.T…… this man is unbelievable and I wish u all could see what he does behind the scenes.”
Country star Jason Aldean sang for President Trump, Melania, his kids and several friends at Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve bash last night. Watch Trump introduce Aldean’s beautiful, conservative wife Brittany, who is “MAGA all the way!”❤️🇺🇸 h/t @christina_bobb pic.twitter.com/Jynj1p5ECw
— @SassyConservativeGirl45 (@SassyConservat1) January 1, 2022